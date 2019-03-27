PEPE, George E.

PEPE - George E. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 25, 2019; beloved husband of the late Anne M. (Talty); loving father of Michael G. (Donna), Karen M. and Mark J. (Dana) Pepe; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Jessica and Kristina Pepe. The family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. (aka Rte. 20A), Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home, 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com