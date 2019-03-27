OSTROWSKI, Mary V. (Waldron)

March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hon. William J. Ostrowski; dearest mother of Catherine Amico, Michael (Margaret Karaszek) Ostrowski, Mary (the late Brian Martin) Ostrowski, Susan Ostrowski, James (Amy) Ostrowski and Julie (Donovan) Rebbechi; loving grandmother of Joel (Tracey), Marc, Michael (Conrad Winslow) and Allan Amico, Amanda (James) Wild, Raymond (Samantha) and Laura Beale, Catherine Ostrowski Martin, Anna and Will Ostrowski, Erin and Miriam Rebbechi; great-grandmother of Willa and Miles Beale, Isabella and Liliana Amico; sister-in-law of Anne Anderson; dear cousin of Charlotte Niziol and many other close cousins. Friends may call Friday 3-8 PM at the Reddington Funeral home, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held Saturday at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Church at 11:15 AM. Friends are invited.