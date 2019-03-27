McLAURIN, Joyce Michelle (Newman)

Entered into rest March 21, 2019 at home. Loving wife of Jimmie L. McLaurin; beloved mother of Edward Parker, Dashaun Brailford and Elijah Hollingsworth; predeceased by Michelle Christine Louise McLaurin; survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral Services Sunday 5 PM at State Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C., 234 Glenwood Ave. Pastor Russel C. Bell, officiating. Arrangements by Alan R. COre funeral home.