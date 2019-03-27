MALICKI, Walter T.

MALICKI - Walter T. March 25, 2019 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of Irene (Galiano) Malicki. Dear father of Renee (Tim) Hussar and Michelle (Russ) Parasiliti. Loving grandfather of Lexie, John and Sydney. Brother of Maryann (late Stanley) Jablonski and Gary (Debbie) Malicki. Brother-in-law of Donna Galiano. Nephew of Martha "Marcie" Stachowiak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, March 29th 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 30th at 9:00 am at St. Paul's Church (Delaware and Victoria Blvd.). Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com