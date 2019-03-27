Local mosque looks to 'build bridges' after New Zealand shootings

The community is invited to "Standing Together in Solidarity," an open house at Jami Masjid Mosque of Buffalo that will provide an opportunity to witness a Muslim prayer and to ask questions about Islam.

Hassan Shibley, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations' Florida chapter and a University at Buffalo Law School graduate, will be the speaker. The event is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the mosque, 1955 Genesee St.

"We're just trying to open our doors and build bridges in times like this," said Mohammed Shariff, a mosque attendee, in a written statement.

The open house comes in the wake of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15 that left at least 50 people dead. A 28-year-old Australian faces murder charges in the shootings.