Share this article

print logo
Muslim men pray at the Muslim Community Center of Western New York in 2004. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Local mosque looks to 'build bridges' after New Zealand shootings

|Published |Updated

The community is invited to "Standing Together in Solidarity," an open house at Jami Masjid Mosque of Buffalo that will provide an opportunity to witness a Muslim prayer and to ask questions about Islam.

Hassan Shibley, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations' Florida chapter and a University at Buffalo Law School graduate, will be the speaker. The event is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the mosque, 1955 Genesee St.

"We're just trying to open our doors and build bridges in times like this," said Mohammed Shariff, a mosque attendee, in a written statement.

The open house comes in the wake of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15 that left at least 50 people dead. A 28-year-old Australian faces murder charges in the shootings.

Deidre Williams – Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment