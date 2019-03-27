Letter: Smollett is just another star skating scot-free

Jussie Smollett gets a pass for $10,000 and two days of community service.

God knows how many others will end up being involved in the college admission scandal, and yet the “elite” Hollywood crowd feel the need to help the poor misguided average American improve our country, and our lives by following their beliefs on what’s right and who to vote for.

I’m quite sure that their lives and desires do not resemble the average American’s in any way.

Al Grabowski

Elma