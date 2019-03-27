KOVACH, Ruth M. (Jensen)

KOVACH - Ruth M.

(nee Jensen)

March 24, 2019, of Buffalo, NY; wife of the late Julius J.; dear mother of Paul (Barbara) Kovach, Nora Clark and Peter (Karen) Kovach; grandmother of Nicholas Kovach, Haley (Nicholas) Kirstein, Elizabeth Kovach, Henry Clark and Krymsen Kovach; sister of Paul (Loraine) Jensen, Karen (late James) Ruch and the late Robert (late Doris) Jensen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 4-8 PM at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150, where Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Ruth was an organist and choir director of First Trinity Lutheran Church and Nazareth Lutheran Church for 67 years and a graduate of Canisius College, Summa Cum Laude in 1985, with Goethe Award for highest average in the department. She was also a longtime member of the American Guild of Organists and local past President. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Trinity Lutheran Church or Niagara Hospice. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com