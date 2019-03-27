HORBETT, Valerie E. (Ziolkowski)

March 25, 2019, of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of 51 years to Kenneth Horbett, Sr.; step-mother of Kenneth (Kathy) and Donald (Kim) Horbett; loving step-grandmother of Ken, Donald and Dylan; dear sister of James (Christine) Ziolkowski; sister-in-law of Ruth Warrick, James (Deb) Horbett, Rose Baker and the late Marcia Ellis-Horbett; special friend of Phillip, Vivian and baby Leo, from San Paulo Brazil, who were like family; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Elma, NY Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com