HERTEL, Carol E. (Newhouse)

March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Hertel; loving mother of Faye (Scott) Mages and Ellen (Larry) Schlifke; dear grandmother of Gracie, Lucas, Jacob, Alyssa and Matthew; sister of Glenn (Pauline) Newhouse; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dog Sammy. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga NY 14225. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com