GROSS, Gordon R.

GROSS - Gordon R. Attorney at Law, of Amherst, NY. Passed on March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Gretchen Gross. Devoted father of Debra (Dr. Kenneth M.) Gross Weiner and Sandra (Wayne) Wolchok. Loving grandfather of Micki, Jordan and Kyle Weiner, Jessica (Nicolas) Dohy and Rebecca Wolchok. Great-grandfather of Easton Dohy. Brother of the late Alan Gross. Brother-in-law of Nancy Gross Dispenza. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held in the Sanctuary of Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Friday at 2:00 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Park School or UB Foundation, Inc. for the Dept. of Jewish Thought. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL. LLC. Please visit the family guestbook at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com