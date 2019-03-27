GIARDINA, Donald A.

GIARDINA - Donald A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 26, 2019, at age 42. Devoted father of Matthew Giardina; loving son of the late Cheryl and Donald Giardina, Sr.; dear brother of Christopher (Shannon) Giardina and the late Nicholas Giardina; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com