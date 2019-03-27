GERARDI, Russell J., Sr.

GERARDI - Russell J., Sr. March 25, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Pauline M. (nee Garratano) Gerardi; loving father of Elizabeth Bradshaw, late Lucille (survived by Richard) Bronstein and Paulette (Brian) Kerr; cherished grandfather of Marlo (Mark) Roetzer, Gina (David) Caulton and Michael (Cindi) Bradshaw; adored great-grandfather of Collin and Nicole Bradshaw, Teddy, Cara and Becca Caulton. Russell was an Army World War II Veteran, retiree of the Ford Motor Company, and a devoted member and contributor to Nativity of the BVM Church. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Main Street at Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Nativity of the BVM Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com