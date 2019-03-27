Deaths Death Notices
GAMBINO, Carl P.
GAMBINO - Carl P. March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy J. (nee Gambino); dear father of Marie (Bill) Woodburn, Jeanne (Hon. Lawrence J.)Vilardo, Nancy (Michael) Legg; grandfather of Nicolette (Miles) Lamont, William Woodburn, Brigid Vilardo- Lyons, Ph.D (Patrick Lyons), Lauren (John Burton) Vilardo, Alexander (fiance;e Jillian Christie) Vilardo, Christian, Mickey, Alison and the late Carl Legg. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) Saturday at 9:30 AM. Followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Carl Gambino to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Dengler, Roberts, Perna FH
