GAMBINO, Carl P.

GAMBINO - Carl P. March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy J. (nee Gambino); dear father of Marie (Bill) Woodburn, Jeanne (Hon. Lawrence J.)Vilardo, Nancy (Michael) Legg; grandfather of Nicolette (Miles) Lamont, William Woodburn, Brigid Vilardo- Lyons, Ph.D (Patrick Lyons), Lauren (John Burton) Vilardo, Alexander (fiance;e Jillian Christie) Vilardo, Christian, Mickey, Alison and the late Carl Legg. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) Saturday at 9:30 AM. Followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Carl Gambino to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com