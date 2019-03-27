Buffalo Maritime Center: A Closer Look

The Buffalo Maritime Center at 90 Arthur St. in Buffalo celebrates the rich seafaring history of the Great Lakes as volunteers build, restore and repair wooden boats using traditional crafts. The center also has a foundry used to cast bronze marine hardware. An important part of the center's mission is to pass along boat-building know-how to the younger generation, and high school students can be found learning to build canoes and other boats.