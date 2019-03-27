Subscribe Today
The Little Club: Bar feature
This is a red wine blend by Anne Pichon from the Rhone Valley in France.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club, at 1197 Hertel Ave., opened in November and is a project of Ristorante Lombardo owner Tommy Lombardo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club is at 1197 Hertel Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club is at 1197 Hertel Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left hanging out by the front window are Jeremy Lonneville of Wheatfield, Natalie Scorzelli of Buffalo and Morgan Whitcomb of Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Melanie Glover, right looks on as the bartender pours a glass of wine. From left are Natalie Maranto and Lauren McDaniel.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club bartender Caitlin Graham polishes the wine glasses.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out from left are Yen Le of the Bronx, NY and Jacob Chambers of Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Wine glasses aligned neatly on a shelf.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Jeff Yannuzzi pours a glass of Domaine Gentile rose wine for a customer. It's one of their featured island wines from Corsica.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club is at 1197 Hertel Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club is at 1197 Hertel Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club has wine taps.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Jeff Yannuzzi pours one of the wines on tap. It's a red blend by Anne Pichon from the Rhone Valley in France.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out from left are Cheryl Walczak of Depew, and her sister-in-law Denise Walczak of Alden.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jessie Chatta slices some speck from Northern Italy. The Little Club serves small dishes such as charcuterie boards and tapas.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Little Club is at 1197 Hertel Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
The Little Club opened at 1197 Hertel Ave. in November. It's a project of Ristorante Lombardo owner Tommy Lombardo, focused on wine.
