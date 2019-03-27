Flagship beers: Southern Tier, Four Mile, Rusty Nickel, Five & 20

Our Flagship Beer series continues with a look at four more offerings that have put local breweries on the map.



Southern Tier Brewing Company - Eight Days a Week

Though one of the newer offerings from Southern Tier Brewing, Eight Days a Week is a loving tribute to the Beatle’s hit song about insatiable thirst. This newfound standard is the perfect beer to slake that desire for another. It’s a pleasant departure from STBC’s intense IPAs and unique variations of popular styles. The light blonde ale is soft smooth, with just a touch of hoppy fruit. It’s available year ‘round on tap, but also in eight-pack cans.



Four Mile Brewing - Pre-Prohibition

If there is an iconic style in the Western New York region, it very well could be the cream ale. Its legendary status is well known among those who have spent any time with a large group of people drinking in a wooded area anywhere between Buffalo and Syracuse. Four Mile’s take is very good, and worth the trip to Olean. A cream ale is an ale that’s brewed to mimic crisp and light lagers, without the fermentary risks of lager yeast. Four Mile is particularly proud of this version, which is brewed in tribute to the brewers of the early 1900s that once filled the casks at the century-old location.

Rusty Nickel Brewing Co - Cafe Mocha Latte

Tucked behind Ebenezer Ale house is West Seneca’s Rusty Nickel Brewing. For nearly four years, Rusty Nickel has been serving innovative options like Honey-Nut Beer-E-Os! from its brewhouse. Cafe Mocha Latte is a fantastic flagship that grew from a one-off. A combination of cold-pressed coffee and the taproom’s fan-favorite Chocolate Milk Money stout, Cafe Mocha Latte is a smooth and creamy milk stout that is a great balance of sweet and bitter. If you are at the brewery and it is available on nitro, be sure to try a pour. It would be difficult to discern the bartender from a barista.

Five & 20 - Grape Lakes

Take New York state malted barley and malted wheat. Ferment with chinook and cascade hops. Add a touch of...Concord grape juice? This great take on an American wheat ale is a delicious, and somewhat surprising, flagship offering from the Westfield brewery, distillery and winery. The fruit flavors of the wheat ale marry wonderfully with the grape juice, and finish sweet with a crisp dryness. If you are visiting for a wine tasting, I encourage you to try this beer and compare it to a sweet rosé.