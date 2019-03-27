Five-time champion Akron opens lax season with a win

Coach Gary Sundown calls it a "rebuilding year" for his Akron Tigers boys lacrosse team. That may be, but Akron’s goal this season is a "sock trick" - a sixth straight Section VI Class D championship.

A lacrosse "sock trick" is six goals in a game by an individual player.

Akron opened its 2019 season Wednesday with a 27-4 triumph over visiting Gowanda.

"It was a great home opener. We had a huge crowd," Sundown said.

Senior Millard Young and sophomore Aidan Smith had had two goals and three assists each for the Tigers. Seventh graduer Braley Abrams had four goals and an assist, sophomore Ryan Yaeger scored four goals, while seniors Carter Jensen and Donovan Newphew each scored three times.

Junior Liam Regan is Akron’s new starting goalie. The Tigers defeated Medina in the championship game of the sectional playoffs last spring. then lost, 12-11, to eventual state runner-up Penn Yan of Section V.

Gone from that team are All-WNY first team selections Owen Hill and Nelson Logan. Hill was the 10th annual Borrelli Award recipient in 2018.

On Friday, the Tigers will play at Wilson, which went 0-8 in sectional Class D play last season.

In another Class D league game on Wednesday, Salamanca triumphed over Medina, 16-8.

Sophomore Drew Kenney scored four goals, senior Brock Roldan had three tallies and each had an assist for East Aurora in a 14-2 Class C league boys lacrosse victory over visiting Grand Island on Wednesday. The Blue Devils are 2-0 for the season. The losing Vikings are 0-2, 0-1 in Class C.

Lake Shore won its Class C opener, 21-2, over Depew which was winless last season.

Class C Amherst went to Wilson and triumphed 18-4 over the Class D Lakemen at William Leardini Stadium Field.

Mount tops town rival in softball

Softball and baseball are underway, and Mount St. Mary won its softball opener over crosstown rival Kenmore East, 8-1, in a nonleague game. Sam Hare went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple and Kaitlyn Zajac had a pair of hits including a double and two RBIs.

Liz Lis and Megan Giese had three hits each and Sydney Bielicki had a double and a triple for Orchard Park in a 17-3 win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster in the Quakers’ softball opener.

Emma Rupp drove in three runs with a triple and pitched four innings for the victory as Cattaraugus/Little Valley triumphed over neighbor and rival Ellicottville, 18-3, in a CCAA East II opener. Izzy Deliman had four RBIs for the winners.

However, Ellicottville reversed the outcome in baseball with a 12-6 victory over C/LV behind the pitching of Lucas Marsh. Steven Roland drove in two runs for the Eagles with a double and a triple.

Medina produced 23 hits including home runs by Joe Cecchini and Brian Fry in a 31-4 rout of Christian Central Academy.

Wrestling champion Day signs with Binghamton

Iroquois wrestler Cory Day, the State Public Schools Division II champion at 160 pounds, has signed a natinal letter of intent to compete for Binghamton University. Day, who had a 44-3 record last season, won his state title with an 8-3 decision over Jacob Null of Dolgeville-Oppen=Epha-St.Johnsville in the championships in Albany

Binghamton sent four wrestlers to the 2019 NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh, its most since 2013.