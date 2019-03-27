DEC charges owner of unleashed dog that attacked deer at golf course

The state Department of Environmental Conservation charged a 60-year-old Tonawanda man for letting his dog go unleashed at Sheridan Park Golf Course, where the dog attacked and badly injured a deer this month.

DEC police on Tuesday ticketed David Gardner for letting his dog run free on land inhabited by deer, the agency reported Wednesday.

A town police officer had responded to the incident at 490 East Park Drive on March 15.

The deer was lying on the ground about 1,000 feet from the dog with serious wounds to both hind legs. The officer reported he put down the deer to end its suffering and then turned the matter over to the DEC.

Gardner must appear April 11 in Tonawanda Town Court and faces up to 10 days in jail and/or a $200 fine.