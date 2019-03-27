Suspected cocaine with street value over $500,000 seized in arrest of Orchard Park man

Authorities said they seized five kilograms of suspected cocaine with a street value of more than $500,000 Tuesday, after they arrested an Orchard Park man.

Felix J. Calderon-Valcarcel, 28, was apprehended by investigators who said they saw him counting a large quantity of cash in a parked car near Stevenson Street and Cumberland Avenue in South Buffalo, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. reported. A kilogram of suspected cocaine was found in the trunk, investigators said.

Kennedy said agents with a search warrant subsequently seized four more kilograms of suspected cocaine and a 9mm pistol in Calderon-Valcarcel’s home on East Abbott Grove Avenue.

“I’ve been here for 31-plus years and as far as I can remember it is the largest seizure in my tenure,” said Acting Orchard Park Police Chief E. Joseph Wehrfritz.

Calderon-Valcarcel, who had a felony drug conviction in 2015, is prohibited from possessing a firearm, Kennedy said.

According to a federal complaint, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found cocaine in a package addressed to Calderon-Valcarcel last September. Another parcel containing suspected cocaine was intercepted in February.

Calderon-Valcarcel was charged with possession and distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine, maintaining a drug-involved premises and two firearms possession counts. He is scheduled to appear Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy.

Calderon-Valcarcel was arraigned Tuesday in Orchard Park Town Court on two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.