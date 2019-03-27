Cobblestone Live Music and Arts Festival unveils lineup for 2019

Prepare for an avalanche of local music across two days in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

The third annual Cobblestone Live Music and Arts Festival, slated for Aug. 2 and 3, has announced the first 29 bands that will perform across four stages - two outdoor and two indoor - with much of the outdoor action on Illinois and Columbia streets.

Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery and Sunbeam Entertainment present the festival, which was headlined in 2018 by Broken Social Scene. While the majority of bands - ranging from pop to reggae - are from Buffalo, a few of the bigger names come from out of town.

Langhorne Slim and the Lost at Last Band, an eclectic group of multi-instrumentalists fronted by banjo player/vocalist Sean Scolnick, is the first name listed, while Buffalo's Aqueous, whom The News' Jeff Miers considers the best band to come out of Buffalo in 20 years, is another solid booking. Rochester's Joywave, a trendy group in 2018, will make the short trek on the Thruway.

Here's the full lineup of bands that has been announced:

Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band

Aqueous

Joywave

Billy Strings

Sloan

TAUK

Thunderpussy

Black Caviar

Tropidelic

The Sadies

Kat Wright

Soul Patch

HOT POT

Funktional Flow

Mikey Palermo B2B B-Rad

Workingman’s Dead

PA Line

Rufus Gibson

Tim Britt Band

The Tins

Nate Howell B2B Dave Sif

Witty Tarbox

Mom Said No.

EERIE

Blaise Mercedes

Alex McArthur

Ellen Degenerate

Brian Lech

Buffalo’s Women of Country

Tickets are $20 for single-day in advance, $25 single-day if bought day-of show, $35 in advance for the weekend, $45 for the weekend if purchased day of show, and $100 VIP.

VIP tickets include exclusive VIP-only tents, preferred viewing areas of outdoor stages, two free drinks per day, free taco happy hours provided by Breezy Burrito Co., a limited-edition Cobblestone Live poster, commemorative laminate, and more to be announced.

Additional activities added are a spaghetti parmesan eating competition run by Chef's Restaurant, a live art installation on an 18-wheel trailer, a gong bath sound experience and live alpacas. Because why wouldn't there be alpacas?

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Child Advocacy Center, at 556 Franklin St., which helps children recover from sexual and physical abuse.

