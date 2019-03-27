Cobblestone Live Music and Arts Festival unveils lineup for 2019
Prepare for an avalanche of local music across two days in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.
The third annual Cobblestone Live Music and Arts Festival, slated for Aug. 2 and 3, has announced the first 29 bands that will perform across four stages - two outdoor and two indoor - with much of the outdoor action on Illinois and Columbia streets.
Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery and Sunbeam Entertainment present the festival, which was headlined in 2018 by Broken Social Scene. While the majority of bands - ranging from pop to reggae - are from Buffalo, a few of the bigger names come from out of town.
Langhorne Slim and the Lost at Last Band, an eclectic group of multi-instrumentalists fronted by banjo player/vocalist Sean Scolnick, is the first name listed, while Buffalo's Aqueous, whom The News' Jeff Miers considers the best band to come out of Buffalo in 20 years, is another solid booking. Rochester's Joywave, a trendy group in 2018, will make the short trek on the Thruway.
Here's the full lineup of bands that has been announced:
Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band
Aqueous
Joywave
Billy Strings
Sloan
TAUK
Thunderpussy
Black Caviar
Tropidelic
The Sadies
Kat Wright
Soul Patch
HOT POT
Funktional Flow
Mikey Palermo B2B B-Rad
Workingman’s Dead
PA Line
Rufus Gibson
Tim Britt Band
The Tins
Nate Howell B2B Dave Sif
Witty Tarbox
Mom Said No.
EERIE
Blaise Mercedes
Alex McArthur
Ellen Degenerate
Brian Lech
Buffalo’s Women of Country
Tickets are $20 for single-day in advance, $25 single-day if bought day-of show, $35 in advance for the weekend, $45 for the weekend if purchased day of show, and $100 VIP.
VIP tickets include exclusive VIP-only tents, preferred viewing areas of outdoor stages, two free drinks per day, free taco happy hours provided by Breezy Burrito Co., a limited-edition Cobblestone Live poster, commemorative laminate, and more to be announced.
Additional activities added are a spaghetti parmesan eating competition run by Chef's Restaurant, a live art installation on an 18-wheel trailer, a gong bath sound experience and live alpacas. Because why wouldn't there be alpacas?
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Child Advocacy Center, at 556 Franklin St., which helps children recover from sexual and physical abuse.
