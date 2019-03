CHOWANIEC, Daniel J.

March 12, 2019. Survived by Henry, Richie, Joey and Auggie and the late Henry and Josephine. A Celebration of Daniel's life will be held at VFW Post, 8989 Erie Rd., Angola, NY, Saturday, March 30th at 3:00 PM. All are welcome. A dinner will be served at no cost.