CARDWELL, Arwilla

CARDWELL - Arwilla March 23, 2019; wife of the late Charlie Cardwell; loving mother of Roxie Linsey, Rose Green, Joann Lindsey, Victor Brown (Denise) and Grace Tate; grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 30; great-great-grandmother of 12; beloved by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 6-8 PM Friday at Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes, 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo 14211. Wake 10 AM Saturday. Funeral 11 AM at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 657 Best St., Buffalo. Condolences at www.BrianKLewisFuneralHomes.com