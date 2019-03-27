CAICO, Marta (Klein)

CAICO - Marta (nee Klein)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore; loving mother of Luisa (Jack) Smith, Frank (Rebecca) and Mark (Catherine); grandmother of Nicholas, Joshua, Alyssa, Andrew, Samuel, Justin, and Jayna; sister of Rudolf (Kriemhilde), Willi (Jill), Reinhard and the late Franz (Christl); also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the wendel & loecher inc., funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7 PM where services will be held Friday morning at 11 am. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com