Buffalo Police Department seeking women candidates

The Buffalo Police Department launched a video campaign this week featuring female police officers to encourage more women to take the police exam in June.

"Women account for a small but growing percentage of police officers," Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement. "As we continue to build a diverse workforce in Buffalo, we're hoping to add more women to the Buffalo Police Department, continuing our efforts to create a more balanced public safety force and further strengthen the culture of policing in neighborhoods citywide."

The deadline to apply for the exam is May 22. It will be administered June 29.

Applicants must be between 19 and 35, live in Buffalo for at least 90 days prior to applying for the exam and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalency diploma.