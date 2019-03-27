Buffalo photographer charged with production of child pornography

A Buffalo photographer charged last week with possessing child pornography has been additionally charged with production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Delshawn K. Trueheart, 43, was arrested March 20 and charged with possession of child pornography. Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

According to the amended complaint, on March 26, federal investigators reviewed an SD card seized from Trueheart's residence during the execution of a federal search warrant. Prosecutors said the SD card contained a video that allegedly showed a naked underage girl in Trueheart's East Delavan Avenue photography studio.

Investigators reviewed a thumb drive seized during the raid that contained a video that allegedly showed two underage girls removing their clothing and engaging in sexual acts.

The initial victim reported to Buffalo Police this month that Trueheart allegedly had a sexual relationship with her while she was between 15 and 17 years old. She told police that she allegedly had sexual relations with Trueheart at his residence and his studio. She reported that Trueheart allegedly took nude images of her and recorded them engaged in sexual intercourse.

A detention hearing for Trueheart was set for Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy.