Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

A Buffalo man who was found guilty of second-degree murder was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to 25 years to life in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Tevin McCutcheon, 24, of Buffalo, was convicted in the murder of 23-year-old Jonathan Grumble, of Buffalo, whose body was found May 20, 2017, in a vacant lot on Quincy and Ashley streets on the East Side.

In addition to one count of second-degree murder, DiTullio also found McCutcheon guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Jan. 2, following an eight-day bench trial.