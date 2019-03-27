BN Outdoor Calendar for March 27, 2019

March 28 – Premier of the short film Microski from the Brookdog Fishing Co. focusing on a backcountry musky trip in Ontario. Also, a 35-minute showing of “Summer Daze,” a Robert Thompson film focusing on fly fishing for warm water species. Dalmatia Hotel, Tonawanda Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

March 30 thru April 27 – Eagle Watch at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, at Cayuga Overlook on Route 77 between 1-4 p.m. Call 585-948-5445 for more info.

March 30 – Owens Falls Trek with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Mark Carra for a walk through the WNY Land Conservancy’s Owens Falls Sanctuary from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

March 30 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr at Beaver Meadow Nature Center in N. Java from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

March 30-31 – Maple Weekend at some 175 maple producers across NYS from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.mapleweekend.com for details.

March 31 – Niagara Region 3D Shoot at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Known yardage and range finders can be used. Walk-ons welcome. Call John Floriano at 725-5822. This is the final shoot of the season.

April 1 - Ten X Shooting Club monthly meeting, 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster starting at 7:30 p.m. www.tenxshootingclub.com

April 1 – Opening Day, Inland Trout and Salmon seasons. Call the Randolph Stocking Hotline at 358-2050 for stocking info.

April 1 – Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. sponsored by the Naples Rotary Derby.

April 1 – Project Healing Waters Introduction to Fly Tying at the VA Western NY Health Care System’s Freedom Hall, Room 301, 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Marty Frey at 862-7259 for more information.

April 2 – Spring Trap League begins at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Shoot days will be Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 10 scores in 12 weeks. New shooters welcome. Full teams not required. Instruction available. Call Joe Truty at 867-1458 for more info.

April 2 - Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker via Skype with be renowned Kentucky musky guide Tony Grant.

April 5 – The Fly Fishing Film Tour 2019 at the University of Buffalo Student Union Theater starting at 7:30 p.m. $10 students, $20 non-students. Hosted by the UB Fishing Team.

April 5 – Spring Trap League starts at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden through June 14. 300 scratch bird league. Wednesday’s noon to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call Tom Ess for more information at 431-9292.

April 5 – April 7 – 7th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club. Starts at 5 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday. Weigh in Sunday for the best two fish combined will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Eric at 628-6078 for details.

April 6 – Niagara Musky Association’s 25th Anniversary Banquet at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, 76 Pearl Street, Buffalo starting at 6 p.m. Call Scott McKee at 225-3816 for tickets.

April 6 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s annual pen rearing project kick-off to assemble and float the pens at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott starting at 9:30 a.m.

April 6 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs Annual Awards Banquet at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Avenue, Lockport starting at 5:30 p.m. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133 for tickets by March 29.

April 6 – Lake Erie Outdoor and Fishing Show at the Clarion Hotel Marina and Conference Center, Dunkirk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 6 – Big Wheels Bicycle Club Open House at Zion United Church of Christ, corner of Koenig Circle and Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call Barb at 625-8308 or Karen at 308-4127 for more info. www.bigwheelsbikeclub.com.

April 6 – Birding by Car at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Cayuga Overlook along Route 77. Register by calling 585-948-5445.

April 6 – Birder Boot Camp: Intro to Birding at the Beaver Meadow Nature Center in N. Java from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

April 6 – “Rally for Raffles” at Jamison Volunteer Fire Dept., Jamison Road, Elma starting at 10 a.m. Assemblyman Dave DiPietro will be a guest speaker talking about Albany legislation affecting sportsmen and other groups.

April 7 – 24th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet of the Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation at Youngstown Vol. Fire Company, 625 Third St., Youngstown. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse for tickets at 791-3151.

April 7 – Springtime Bluebird Walk at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.

April 9 – Erie County Trappers Association bi-monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m. Meeting will be on trap preparation and modification.

April 9 – Second Amendment forever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be Jim Ostrowski and Steve Felano.

April 11 – State of Lake Erie sponsored by NY Sea Grant at Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 11 – State of Salmon River Fishery Meeting at the Pulaski High School Auditorium, 4624 Salina Street, Pulaski from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. First ever event. Open to the public.

April 11 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at the North Amherst Fire Hall (NEW location), 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Capt. Damian Kuzmin on early king salmon techniques. www.lotsa1.org

April 12 – Indoor 3-D Archery League, every other week, at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign up at 7 p.m. For more info see Facebook Alden Gun Club Archery.

April 13 – U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary About Boating Safety Course at the Buffalo Erie County County Naval and Military Park, One Naval Park Cove, Buffalo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $10. Contact Kevin Ryan at 880-7319.

April 13 – Opening day, North Forest Rod and Gun Club Skeet League through June 16. Club is located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Shooting days are Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Youth, Ladies and new shooters welcome. Free ammo for youth and ladies. Call 438-2009 for more info or email Jim Jaarosz at snzjjj@yahoo.com.

April 13 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. with safe gun handling instruction. Shooting options include skeet, trap or 5-stand. Register with Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 or shootnhoot@aol.com.

April 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the Newfane Town Hall, Main Street, Newfane starting at 6 p.m.

April 15 – Final Day, snow goose season in the Western Zone.

April 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at the Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

April 19 – Good Friday Skeet Fun Shoot at the Tonawanda Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton with 9:45 a.m. sign up. $35 Entry fee with Lewis Class Scoring. Sign up with Mike Smith at 435-9937 or Peter Bogdon at 807-6007.

April 20 – Wonderous Wildlife Photography with Bob Hazen at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center from 1-3 p.m. Call 585-948-5445 for more info. Meet at the center.

April 20 – U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Paddlers Guide to Safety at the Buffalo Erie County County Naval and Military Park, One Naval Park Cove, Buffalo from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10. Contact Kevin Ryan at 880-7319.

April 20-21 – NYS Youth Wild Turkey Hunting Weekend. Check out www.dec.ny.gov for details.

April 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie Roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

April 27 – Spring into Nature from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom. Call 585-948-5445 for more info.

April 27 – Niagara Frontier Friends of the NRA 24th Annual Banquet at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Call Georgina at 866-7656 for ticket info.

