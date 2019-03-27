ARCHILLA, Ann M. (Maciejewski)

March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis; dear mother of Dennis, Scott (Rebecca) and Chris; loving grandmother of Keenan, Christian, Ashley, Elizabeth, and Elysha; sister of Rose Cuahonte, Alice Monnin and the late Teri Zimmerman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com