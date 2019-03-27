Amerks lose first after Olofsson callup by Sabres

Pascal Laberge scored his third goal of the game at 2:58 of overtime Wednesday night to give the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Americans before 4,232 at Blue Cross Arena.

The hat trick gave the 20-year-old right winger from Chateauguay, Que., only four goals for the season. Laberge was activated from the non roster injury list by the Philadelphia Flyers last month and loaned to Lehigh Valley. Laberge has been sidelined all season with a hip injury. He missed much of another season, 2016-17, with a concussion.

In their first game with team goals and points leader Victor Olofsson, who was called up to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, the Amerks overcame a 3-1 deficit. They tied the game on Kevin Porter's goal at 4:01 of the third period with Mike Vecchione of the Phantoms in the penalty box for high sticking.

Taylor Leier's 20th goal of the AHL season gave Rochester a 1-0 lead but Mark Friedman tied it for the Phantoms before the first period was over.

Laberge scored unassisted and with assists from Vecchione and Chris Conner to make it 3-1 in the second. Erik Cornel of the Amerks cut the deficit to one goal with 5 minutes to go in the second.

Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves and Adam Wilcos 13 in goal for Rochester. Yale graduate Alex Lyon had 40 saves for the Phantoms.

Rochester missed an opportunity to gain a point on first-place Syracuse in the North Division of the AHL. The Crunch lost at Belleville, 2-1, on a shootout.

It was Lehigh Valley's only visit to Blue Cross Arena this season. The Amerks will be home against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. on Friday then travel to Binghamton on Saturday to face the Devils at 7:05 p.m.