West Herr ranks No. 25 among dealership groups

West Herr Automotive Group ranked No. 25 in the country based on its sales of new retail vehicles in 2018, according to Automotive News.

Orchard Park-based West Herr sold 29,272 new retail vehicles last year, an average of nearly 563 a week across 22 dealerships, according to the publication's statistics. But its total was down 5.3 percent from 2017, causing its ranking to dip from No. 22 the year before.

West Herr had $2.1 billion in revenue last year across all of its departments, and sold a total of 75,266 vehicles in 2018, including used, fleet and wholesale vehicles, Automotive News said.

The publication each year ranks the top 150 dealerships in the country. Two other dealer groups with a local presence made the list.

Lithia Motors, which owns Ray Laks Honda and Acura, was No. 3. The Medford, Ore.-based dealer group sold 184,601 new retail units at 181 dealerships. Its ranking moved up from No. 4 the year before.

Lia Auto Group, which owns Lia Honda in Clarence, was No. 55. The Albany-based group sold 18,333 new retail units at 21 dealerships last year, a decrease of 4.5 percent. Its ranking dropped from No. 48 in 2018.