TOBIN, Charles R. "Dick"

TOBIN - Charles R. "Dick"

March 23, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Devoted husband to Paula Wahlenmayer. Father to Richard, Colleen (Marc Gonzales), Kelly, Valerie (Gene Shkurko), Kelly (Dave Przybyla) Boaz, William (Michelle) Boaz, Joseph (Rachel). Grandfather to 20, great-grandfather to five. Dick was a Golden Gloves Boxer and athlete at the Babcock Boys Club and became "Boy of the Year" at age 15. He continued boxing throughout his Navel career where he spent 8 years of duty stationed on the USS Mercury. He was involved in many community activities, leading many clubs and groups throughout his life. No prior visitation. A celebration of life party will be held at the family's convenience. Donations in his name can be made to Hospice Buffalo.