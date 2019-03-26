Thruway construction to resume this week between Route 400 and Lackawanna tolls

A third construction project is coming out of hibernation.

As has been the case with construction work on the Skyway and the I-290 that has recently been restarted, slowdowns will also return on the I-90 just southeast of the Buffalo city limits.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will announce today that construction is scheduled to resume this week on the New York State Thruway between Route 400 and the Lackawanna tolls.

Drivers will experience a new traffic pattern on in this portion of the Thruway for the duration of the project, which is expected to last through the fall.

The new traffic pattern in effect on the Thruway (I-90) between exit 54 (Route 400) and the Lackawanna toll barrier will see vehicles shifted onto the westbound side of the I-90 while road and bridge work is performed on I-90 eastbound.

The restart of construction is weather permitting.

The work is the second phase of a $66.4 million project to improve the infrastructure of the Thruway that includes includes road reconstruction, the rehabilitation of four Thruway bridges and the replacement of a Thruway bridge on the I-90. Phase one of the project, which began in April 2018, was completed last November.

Crews will repave the eastbound lanes of I-90 with a combination of concrete reconstruction, asphalt full depth repairs and a section of mill and fill, officials said. Crews will also perform 1 mile of concrete work between the Ridge Road exit and the Lackawanna toll barrier, as well as add full depth asphalt under the Ridge Road overpass. The remaining section from Ridge Road to Route 400 will also receive a new mill and pave asphalt driving surface. Also planned are safety upgrades including new overhead signs, new guide rails and shoulder expansion, as well as additional pavement markings.

Additionally, crews will complete the rehabilitation or replacement of five Thruway bridges, including: