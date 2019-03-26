Thief strikes vehicles outside downtown apartment building

Three vehicles were broken into outside The Fairmont on Scott Street, Buffalo police were told Monday.

One victim told police someone smashed a rear passenger-side window on his SUV between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to a police report. The report did not indicate whether anything was taken from inside the vehicle.

Another victim told officers the thief took a case of diapers, a cellphone charger and cash from her vehicle, which was parked in the building's lot and also had a rear passenger-side window broken, according to another report.

A third victim told police the thief smashed a rear driver's-side window and took a backpack, wallet and clothing, according to a third report.