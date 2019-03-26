Reporters' Notebook: March 26, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Robert Frost, born on this date in 1875, “A diplomat is a man who always remembers a woman’s birthday but never remembers her age.”

HONORING VETS – The VA Western New York Health Care System is holding a series of three Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremonies on the Southern Tier this week to present Vietnam Era veterans with commemorative lapel pins, Presidential proclamations and gratitude for their service. There also will be info about benefits for veterans.

Ceremonies will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the VA’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 166 E. Fourth St., Dunkirk; at 9 a.m. Friday in the VA Outpatient Clinic at 608 W. Third St., Jamestown; and at 1 p.m. Friday in Allegany Post 892, American Legion, 4350 Route 417, Knapp Creek.

COMING CLEAN – “Battling Addiction” is the topic as addiction counselor, minister and author Leeland Jones speaks at 7 p.m. Wednesday in First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. Narcan training also will be presented. The public is welcome. For info, call 692-1319.

FINDING FOCUS – Can you take a selfie of a snowflake? Retired industrial chemist David Meloon will offer two ways to snap shots of snow crystals at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. It’s free. No reservations are needed.

MARCHING ALONG – The Union Volunteers Fire and Drum Corps will play and talk about military music from the Civil War in a program hosted by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Fellowship Hall at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Admission is free.

NOT MUCH TIME – Artists have until next Monday to apply to take part in the Glen Park Art Festival on July 27 and 28 in Williamsville. Get an application at Village Hall, 5565 Main St., or by emailing glenparkartfestival@gmail.com.

CHURCH NOTE – Next Monday also is the deadline to register for a mini Lenten Retreat from 9 a.m. to noon on April 6 in the Monsignor Jasinski Center at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. Featured speaker will be Sister Louise Alf, who will talk about the stones we carry – burdens of sorrow, resentment, fear, loss and anxiety.

Registration with refreshments begins at 8:30 a.m. To register, call Marilyn Fronczak at 668-8472 or Elizabeth Wichlacz at 674-8581.

