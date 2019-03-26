Police: Driver with two DWIs charged after rear-ending school bus
A driver who has two prior alcohol-related convictions was charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday night after police said he crashed into a school bus.
The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. near Walden and Koons avenues, according to a Buffalo police report.
George A. McGee, who has a revoked driver's license, had multiple open alcoholic beverage containers inside his vehicle. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests at the scene or subsequently to a device to test blood alcohol level, according to the report.
McGee, 31, also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for following too closely, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance, according to the report.
The report did not indicate whether any students were on the bus at the time or whether anyone was injured.
Story topics: Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
