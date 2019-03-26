Police: Driver with two DWIs charged after rear-ending school bus

A driver who has two prior alcohol-related convictions was charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday night after police said he crashed into a school bus.

The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. near Walden and Koons avenues, according to a Buffalo police report.

George A. McGee, who has a revoked driver's license, had multiple open alcoholic beverage containers inside his vehicle. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests at the scene or subsequently to a device to test blood alcohol level, according to the report.

McGee, 31, also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for following too closely, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance, according to the report.

The report did not indicate whether any students were on the bus at the time or whether anyone was injured.