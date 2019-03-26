Passenger of ride-hailing service charged with attempted rape of driver

A judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a Cheektowaga man accused of trying to rape a woman driving for a ride-hailing service, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

James Krawczyk, 49, was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court last week on charges of first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sexual abuse. The alleged attack happened at about 3 a.m. Jan. 13 on Caprice Drive in Cheektowaga, the District Attorney's Office said.

Cheektowaga Justice James Speyer ordered a forensic evaluation at Krawczyk's arraignment and the Erie County Department of Mental Health on Monday was given more time to complete the review, prosecutors said.

Krawczyk was ordered held without bail and is due back in court April 16.