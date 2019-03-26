Vincent O'Neill to step down from Irish Classical Theatre

Vincent O’Neill, Irish Classical Theatre Company's founding artistic director and a dean of Buffalo's theater world, announced Monday he will step down in 2020 after a 30-year career.

Kate LoConti Alcocer, an actress and theater educator, was chosen by O'Neill to succeed him.

Alcocer, who has had 14 leading roles at Irish Classical, will become associate artistic director this summer as part of a year-long transition that will culminate with her becoming executive artistic director on July 1, 2020.

O’Neill, who grew up in Dublin and began his career in Buffalo in 1990, will continue acting and directing for Irish Classical. He is also a theater professor at the University at Buffalo.

Alcocer is the theater arts program coordinator at Niagara County Community College. Previously, she was a theater educator at Studio Arena Theatre School, Young Audiences of Western New York and Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University at Buffalo and a master’s in fine arts in acting from Columbia University, and in addition to local roles has performed in Chicago, New York City and internationally.

Irish Classical's current season includes Alcocer's directorial debut of "Hamlet."