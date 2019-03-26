NORMANDIN, Joan M. (Meyers)

Age 79, of the City of Tonawanda, Saturday, March 23, 2019; beloved wife of the late Richard T. Normandin; loving mother of Marci (Rosario) Esposto, Douglas (Nancy) Normandin, and Thomas (Roberta) Normandin; grandmother of Joesef Esposto, and Kelly, Dylan, Brooke, and the late Sarah Normandin; sister of Donald (Jane) Meyers, Roy (Joanne) Meyers, Nancy (Hank) Juliano, and the late Lynda Cox; sister-in-law of Ray Cox; dear friend of George Noga; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, at 11 AM at St. Timothy's R.C. Church, 565 East Park Dr. in the Town of Tonawanda. Private interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com