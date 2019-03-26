Peter Kennedy steps down as St. Joe's wrestling coach for new role

Peter Kennedy has a good reason for stepping down as wrestling coach at St. Joe’s.

The seemingly lifelong Marauder received a promotion that will cut in to his availability for running the successful program. Kennedy stepped down Tuesday after 14 seasons to accept a vice president’s role within the school’s admissions office.

The school is restructuring admissions to become an enrollment management office with Kennedy serving as VP.

Kennedy goes out a champion as he led St. Joe’s to the All-Catholic team title in February.

“Simply, this new opportunity is too good to pass up and will require my complete attention,” said Kennedy, a 1997 graduate of St. Joe’s. “The decision to step away from the head coaching position is something that has been on my mind over the past two seasons and the time is right to step aside.

“Even though I knew it was the right move for me and my family, it’s with mixed emotions standing in front of the boys and telling them because they’re a special group.”

Kennedy guided St. Joe’s to eight All-Catholic team championships, five Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association crowns and 145 dual-meet wins. Kennedy coached 111 individual All-Catholic champions, 14 state Catholic champs and two New York State Federation place winners.

Kennedy served as an assistant with the Marauders from 1998 to 2004, becoming head coach in 2005.

“I was truly blessed to work with loyal assistant coaches who believed that wrestling is truly a transformational experience: Jeff McGill, Chris Petrakis (Class of ’95), David Poe (’03), Brad Devlin (’05), Craig Ostrum (’02), Jordan Glenn, John Denz (’05), Steve Schenk, Taylor Golba (’08), Dan Menza (’91) and Dan Bavisotto,” he said. “These men have given countless hours for the development of St. Joe’s men. Our current staff of Devlin, Ostrum, Golba, Menza and Bavisotto is long-tenured, talented and passionate. I am privileged to call each of these men brothers and friends.”

The search for a replacement will begin immediately. Candidates need to contact Athletic Director Brian Anken at banken@sjci.com.

"We want to thank coach Kennedy for his remarkable commitment to our student-athletes and the entire St. Joe's community," Anken said. "The success of our wrestling program throughout his tenure is a direct reflection of the positive impact and valuable mentoring he provided for both his student-athletes and staff."