NEMETI - Nicholas Of West Seneca, NY, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor T. (Graczyk) Nemeti; dearest father of Nicholas J. (Debra), William P. (Regina) and James F. (Elizabeth) Nemeti and Lisa A. (William) Crotty; grandfather of Kelly (William) Rezabek, Andrew (Nadine) Nemeti, Christina (Eric) Walczak, Kristen (John) Poteracki, Jennifer Crotty and Brandon and Steven Nemeti; great-grandfather of Robert and Briella Crisp and Tessa and Riley Rezabek. No prior vistation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICES, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com