Lockport home sustains $12,300 damage in two-alarm blaze

A smoky two-alarm fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday caused an estimated $12,300 damage to a two-story home at 262 Elmwood Ave., Lockport fire officials reported.

Fire Capt. Robert Haley, who directed the second platoon at the scene, said that all residents had evacuated safely and were being assisted by the Red Cross.

A dog inside the house was located and reunited with its owners, he said.

Fire officials said the blaze began in a clothes dryer in the kitchen and spread into a wall, causing extensive smoke damage.

There were no injuries.