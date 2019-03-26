Lewiston native Bill Bradshaw to enter Philly Big 5 Hall of Fame

Lewiston native Bill Bradshaw will be among seven individuals who will be inducted into the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame Class of 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Palestra on April 15.

Bradshaw, a graduate of Bishop Duffy High in Niagara Falls, was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame last fall.

The La Salle University graduate, Bradshaw is in his second stint at director of athletics at his alma mater. He also has been director of athletics at Temple and DePaul. He is the only individual to serve as athletics director at two Big 5 colleges, Temple and La Salle..

Two other La Salle grads will be inducted with Bradshaw. One is retiring Temple and former Penn men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy and the other is Steven Smith.