LaBELLE - Michael J. 64, of East Otto, NY passed away March 23, 2019 at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital. He was born June 12, 1954. Son of the late Radolph LaBelle and Ruth (Zwilling) LaBelle who survives. He was veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of Local #17 as Operating Engineer. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. Besides his mother he is survived by a daughter Brianne LaBelle; a grandchild Landon; four sisters Darrell Duermyer, Denise (Donald) Worral, Diane (Norman Girardot)LaBelle and Donna (Mike Perrington)Finnegan; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-8 pm from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 411 Rock City Street, in Little Valley, NY. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 11 am from the funeral home. Memorials to the Patriot Guard.