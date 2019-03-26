KUMINSKI, Daniel W.

KUMINSKI - Daniel W. Of Lancaster, NY, March 24, 2019; loving father of Peter and James; dearest grandfather of Aaron and Jonathan (Mary); great-grandfather of Makenzie; brother of Adele (late Jerome) Grabski and the late William (Dorothy) Kuminski. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Mother of the Rosary, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Dan was an active member of the Chopin Society. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com