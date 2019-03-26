KOZINA, Helen (Cmor)

March 23, 2019, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J.; loving mother of David S. (Heather) Kozina; proud grandmother of Taylor and Payton; dear sister of Michael (Barbara) and the late Joseph (Celia), Edward and Evelyn Cmor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Kolano Funeral home, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Wednesday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christan Burial will take place at Assumption Church 435 Amherst St., Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Helen was retired from the Riverside Federal Credit Union. Donations to Assumption Church Preservation Fund are appreciated. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com