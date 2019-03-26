HOTH, Robert K.

HOTH - Robert K. Of Hamburg, NY, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (nee Schmid) Hoth; loving father of Brian and Michael (Laurie) Hoth; cherished Pa of Brandon and Elliott Hoth; brother of the late Raymond, Arthur Hoth and Edyth Varcarella; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., where Funeral will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to charities of one's choice.