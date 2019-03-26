Share this article

Homeless man charged in Niagara Falls one-night crime 'rampage'

Michael A. Hurd, a homeless Niagara Falls man, pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court Monday to what Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann called "a rampage" on the night of Nov. 3.

Hurd, 39, was charged with stealing a car at a Chinese restaurant on Pine Avenue in the Falls and driving it to the Wegmans supermarket on Military Road in the Town of Niagara, where he allegedly approached four Niagara University students, told them he had a gun and attempted to rob them.

Later, at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Falls, he allegedly knocked down a woman in her 70s and stole her purse.

Hurd is charged with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree and attempted third-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

 

