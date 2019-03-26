HESS, Arlene M. (Rudzinski)

Of Lancaster, March 24, 2019; beloved wife of Albert; devoted mother of Steven (Nicole); loving grandmother of Alisha and Madalyn; dear sister of Robert (Lucy) Rudzinski and the late Carol (Jack) Barvian; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Thursday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church.