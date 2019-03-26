Hartland couple charged with predatory sexual assault of a child

A Hartland husband and wife were arraigned Monday on indictments charging them with predatory sexual assault against a child, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Robert C. Wood II, 55, and Elizabeth Wood, 29, of Drum Road, pleaded not guilty and were continued held without bail by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon. They've been behind bars since December.

Elizabeth Wood's mother, Melinda Rich, 56, of Carmen Road, Hartland, pleaded guilty in November to first-degree course of sexual conduct in the case and is awaiting sentencing. Sheldon promised to limit her prison term to 15 years plus 20 years of post-release supervision.

The victim, a girl under age 11, allegedly was abused between June 2015 and March 2017.