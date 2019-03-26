GORMAN, Suzanne (Mulligan)

March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Paul F.; dear mother of Barbara (Chris) Van Dusen, Timothy (Kathleen), Patricia (Kevin) Brown, Kevin (Eileen) and Paul (Amy) Gorman; loving Mim of 11 grandchildren; sister of the late Francis and Robert Mulligan. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd. just past Klein Rd.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, Friday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com